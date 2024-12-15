Egbin power conducts medical outreach for 3M host community’s residents

To assist residents of host communities remain healthy often, the Egbin Power has offered a range of free medical services to host communities, Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan, with about three millions residents in Lagos State.

The residents of these host communities were treated by medical experts deployed by the firm on cardiovascular, arthritis, dental, eye-check, diabetes test, malaria treatment, hepatitis screening, and blood pressure examination during the outreach.

Egbin demonstrated its commitment to ensuring healthy lives and well-being of its communities during its 7th Annual Medical Outreach, aligning with the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) – Good Health and Well-being.

During the three-day medical outreach, which was organised in partnership with Livewell Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, aside from the free medical care, the residents were handed eye-glasses, dental kits, and medications at no cost to them.

Speaking on the programme, Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, emphasized the company’s commitment to the health and well-being of its host communities.

“At Egbin Power, we recognise that the health and well-being of our host communities is crucial to our success. This medical outreach programme is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to giving back to our host communities. It is also in alignment with our commitment to SDG 3 and we believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and we will continue to work towards making it a reality for all,” he said.

The Managing Director of Livewell Initiative, Dr. Bisi Bright, praised the partnership between Egbin Power and her organisation. “We are proud to partner with Egbin Power on this medical outreach programme. Together, we are making a positive difference in the lives of the people in these communities.”

Also speaking at the event, the Aro of Egbin Kingdom, Olayemi Olukunga, commended Egbin Power for its consistent support for the community. “We are grateful to Egbin Power for their kindness and generosity. This medical outreach programme has become an annual tradition that we look forward to, and we appreciate the positive impact it has on our community.”

The medical outreach has significantly impacted the lives of residents in Egbin Power’s host communities. Wasilat Ogundipe, a resident of Egbin Community, expressed her gratitude to the Company for the initiative, stating that “it affords us timely access to free medical examinations, enabling our children, parents and vulnerable community members to address their health concerns.”

Agbabiaka Muftau, Community Liaison Officer (CLO) of Ijede Community, praised Egbin Power’s commitment to healthcare, saying: “This medical outreach has been very impactful over the years. We appreciate Egbin Power’s efforts to improve our health and well-being.”

Bello Monsuru, a resident of Ipakan Community, echoed this sentiment, saying: “We have been enjoying this medical outreach for many years, and we want Egbin Power to continue this wonderful initiative because it affords access to good healthcare which we could have spent a huge amount on.”

The medical outreach programme is part of Egbin Power’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, aimed at promoting the health, education, and economic empowerment of its host communities. The company has invested significantly in various community development projects over the years.