Egbetokun’s tenure and activism

In recent times, the Nigerian social media space has been filled with debates on the legal status of the current tenure of the Nigerian Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun. The rising interest in the matter isn’t surprising because the role of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Nigeria is pivotal in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens, and overseeing the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

The tenure of the IGP is set at four years, a provision enshrined in the Nigerian Police Act. According to Section 7(3) of the Nigeria Police Act. The IGP is appointed by the President of Nigeria on the advice of the Police Council from among serving members of the Police Force. Section 7(6) of this Act stipulates that the IGP shall hold office for a term of four years, although the President has the discretion to terminate the appointment as provided in Section 7(5). This four-year tenure is significant as it provides a framework for accountability and performance evaluation. It allows for periodic assessment of the IGP’s effectiveness in managing the police force and addressing the myriad challenges facing law enforcement in Nigeria. The four-year term also aligns with the broader governance framework in Nigeria, where public officials are often appointed for fixed terms to ensure stability and continuity in governance.

Understanding the relationship between the IGP, the Police Council, and the President is crucial for grasping the governance of the Nigeria Police Force. The Police Council, established under Section 6 of the Police Act, is responsible for advising the President on the appointment and removal of the IGP, as well as overseeing the general administration of the police force. The Council comprises the President who is the Chairman, the Governors of the 36 states, Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police.

The IGP operates under the auspices of the President and the Police Council rather than the Police Service Commission (PSC). The PSC, established under Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the recruitment, promotion, and discipline of police officers below the rank of the IGP. This delineation of responsibilities is critical in ensuring that the IGP can operate with a degree of autonomy while still being accountable to the President and the Police Council. The rationale behind this structure is to maintain a clear line of authority and accountability within the police force. By placing the IGP under the President and the Police Council, the Nigerian government aims to ensure that the leadership of the police force is aligned with national security objectives and that the IGP can respond effectively to the dynamic challenges of policing in Nigeria.

The legal framework governing the tenure and authority of the IGP has been reinforced by recent statement released on Thursday, January 30, 2025 by the Attorney General and Chief Law Officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. In his statement, Fagbemi emphasized that the current tenure and administration of the IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is legal and properly backed by Section 7(6) of the Police Act, which allows him to remain in office and complete his statutory four-year term that took effect on October 31, 2023, and will end on October 31, 2027, regardless of his age. This release serves to clarify any misconceptions regarding the authority of the IGP and the operational independence of the police force. It underscores the importance of adhering to the legal framework established by the Nigerian Constitution and the Police Act, which delineates the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders in the policing system.

In recent years, activism has played a significant role in shaping public discourse around policing in Nigeria. Figures like Omoyele Sowore have emerged as prominent voices advocating for police reform and accountability. Sowore’s activism has brought attention to critical issues such as police brutality, corruption, and the need for comprehensive reforms within the Nigeria Police Force. While Sowore’s efforts are commendable and necessary for fostering a more accountable and transparent police force, it is essential for activists to operate within the provisions of the law. Engaging in lawful activism ensures that the objectives of reform are pursued through legitimate channels, thereby enhancing the credibility and effectiveness of the movement.

Activism, when conducted within the framework of the law, can lead to meaningful dialogue between the government and civil society, ultimately resulting in positive changes in policing practices. It is crucial for activists to understand the legal structures governing policing in Nigeria, as this knowledge can inform their strategies and enhance their impact.

_Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu writes from Minna, Nigeria._