Egbe-Idimu Council boss preaches love, kindness during Yuletide

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate 2021 Christmas, the Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kunle Olowoopejo, has asked that every citizens including residents of the council, to be Christ-like by loving and be kind to everyone irrespective of their status.

Olowoopejo asked that Nigerians particularly Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with eschewing violence and embracing peace in all their activities across the country.

The chairman, through a Christmas message released on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Oyejobi Olakunle, explained that the season symbolizes love, care and compassion for persons, especially the weak, vulnerable as well as the less-privileged across the society.

He added that his message to everyone at this period was to put a smile on the face of persons who may not necessarily be able to pay them back for the gesture they have done.

According to him, Christmas is a season that explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our relationship with our neighbours irrespective of status and creed. This season is another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society.

“Therefore, this Christmas means so much more than just mere merriment. It is a veritable avenue to extend love to the less-privileged who are disadvantaged in several ways. In this special season therefore, I urge you all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper. Let us reach out to those who struggle to provide for their families. Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and vulnerable. This is the real essence of Christmas”, he added.

The Council helmsman while wishing the residents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2022 in advance, urged them to continue to support his administration towards delivering the dividend of democracy across the council.

Olowoopejo assured residents that his administration would in the New Year, 2922, ensure that the Council witness greater all round development including completion of several landmark projects that were expected to give a facelift to Egbe Idimu LCDA.

