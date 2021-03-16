EFFC detains P&G staff after placing firm’s N20m on sports bet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and placed the Head of Sales, Procter, and Gamble, Emmanuel Eze, under detention for allegedly diverting over N20 million belonging to the company and placed it on online sports betting.

As gathered, Eze, a 35-year-old staff of the firm, was said to have been arrested by the operatives at EFCC zonal office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following petitions from a member of the public.

The petitioner alleged that Eze used his position as Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble, to supply goods worth over N20 million to customers and converted the funds for personal use.

According to the complainant, the suspect between March 2020 and January 2021, sold goods worth over N20 million and allegedly collected monies from various customers using his personal account rather than the company’s account.

Through a statement released by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, the agency stated that Eze was arrested along ‘K-Line area’ of Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The agency further revealed that the suspect has a severe gambling problem as he spent over N4 million placing bets on a daily basis with almost nothing to show for the act.

EFCC further said that between July and December 2020, the suspect received over N18 million from one of the company’s major customers (name withheld) for goods, which were not fully delivered.

The statement reads: “She is still expecting the balance of goods worth over N8 million from the company, even after the staff had diverted the funds”.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation to ascertain other details on the action was concluded.