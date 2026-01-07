EFCC won’t bow to politicians– Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has warned that the commission will not bow to politicians or vested interests sponsoring campaigns of calumny and media attacks aimed at intimidating the agency over ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Olukoyede said the commission had uncovered plans by politicians and other vested interests to recruit paid agents, including academics, so-called civil society activists, and Nigerian fugitives in the diaspora, to sponsor coordinated media attacks against the EFCC and its leadership with false allegations of political bias.

He explained that the aim of the smear campaign was to intimidate the commission and weaken its resolve, especially as the country moves closer to the 2027 general election, by creating the impression that investigations into opposition figures were politically motivated.

The anti-graft agency’s boss stressed that the EFCC would not allow itself to be distracted or blackmailed into abandoning investigations, noting that the commission remains focused on improving public accountability and will continue to pursue corruption cases involving individuals across both the ruling and opposition parties.

Olukoyede made the remarks in a statement issued on the commission’s social media platforms on Wednesday, where he reaffirmed the EFCC’s commitment to justice without fear or favour.

According to the statement, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to alert the public of planned campaigns of calumny by politicians and groups having vested interests in suspects being investigated or facing prosecution by the Commission.

“A motley crowd of paid jobbers comprising politicians , academics, so-called civil society activists and some Nigerian fugitives in the diaspora have been recruited by these disgruntled elements to orchestrate campaigns of calumny through sponsored media attacks targeting the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede and the institution itself with phantom allegations of political bias in the execution of the Commission’s mandate.

“Their objective is to befuddle the works of the Commission and, through scaremongering, intimidate the Commission into a timid mode, where it will be afraid to investigate opposition politicians for fear of being labelled as partisan.

“This campaign is likely to intensify as the political space becomes charged, in the months leading to the 2027 general election. The Commission wishes to put those recruited into this ignoble enterprise on notice that their activities are under close watch, and EFCC will not tolerate any attempt to distract it from the patriotic task of improving public accountability in Nigeria.

“The EFCC reiterates its non-political stance in all its activities. Facts on the ground clearly show that any political actor belonging to the ruling party or opposition party, with corruption baggage, has no hiding place from the operational radar and dynamics of the Commission. As a matter of fact, several strong members of the ruling and opposition parties are either facing trial before the courts or being investigated by the Commission.

“It is needful that Nigerians appreciate the fact that the Commission is keeping faith with its Establishment Act in all its operations. Commentaries about presumption of innocence of a defendant in court are in line with the provisions of the Constitution and not intended as defence of any individual or group. Additionally, the Commission has no alliance or working relationship with any political party. All these facts are unassailable.

“The EFCC will not be pressured or blackmailed into making public disclosures of politically exposed persons being investigated for one alleged corruption case or the other. Therefore, the Commission reiterates its commitment to justice, without fear or favour, in the fulfilment of its mandate.