EFCC warns banks against money laundering, financial wrong doing

As a measure to mitigate mayhem in the forth coming elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has warned banks to desist from aiding politicians in money laundering and other illicit financial transactions in, during and after election.

The Benin zonal commission advised commercial banks and operators of bureau de change against changing dollars and transferring large sums of money for politicians and their agents for election purposes, instructed bank officials to report any suspicious transactions above stipulated threshold.

It was gathered that the agency has it on good authority that most of the fraud committed by fraudsters are mostly carried out by compliance officers of bank who usually carry out illicit transactions for politicians for theirown selfish interest.

The zonal head, Makurdi zonal office of the anti-graft agency, Muhtar Bello, on Wednesday, gave the warning during a meeting with compliance officers of various banks in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking in the gathering, Bello who spoke on behalf of the acting Executive Chairman, Umar Muhammad, enjoined bankers to adhere to the rules of Know Your Customer (KYC) as bankers have key role to play in the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes so as to reinsate peace and safe society.

According to him, bankers are always indicted whenever financial crimes are committed, requested bank officials to be more vigilant and report any form of illicit transactions that would implicate their institution ahead forthcoming election.

Muhammed charged compliance bank officers to adhere strictly with banking rules, shun temptation in the line of duty and report any transaction that fails the simple rules of integrity.

The EFCC zonal office boss threatened to go after any bank that compromised the money laundering act and advised them to be careful in the pursuit of their business to avoid being used by desperate politicians.

“Bankers should be at alert so as not to allow politicians use banks for illicit transactions before, during and after the elections”

“Sometimes bankers are culpable because they do not always carry out due diligence and comprehensive Know Your Customers, KYC. KYC should be a continuous process”. he said.