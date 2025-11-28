Malami to attend EFCC’S questioning over alleged fraud

The former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that he is ready to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he was summoned by the agency.

Malami held that he would fully cooperate with the EFCC after his summoning in what appears to be a probe against him over financial misconduct.

The former Minister of Justice also said that he would not hesitate to appear for investigation to clear the air on the allegations, adding that he is keen on defending his act of honesty, integrity and transparency which he portrayed during his designation term.

In a statement on his Facebook account on Friday, he stated the call by the anti-graft agency also gives him the opportunity to clear the air on the accusations and inform Nigerians on his keenes to remain law abiding and adhere to the regulations of the country.

“I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify on some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and patriot, I am willing to honor this invitation without any hesitation,” Malami stated.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and honesty in leadership — these are principles I’ve long supported and uphold, over the years I’ve spent in public service,” he said.

“On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware of what is going to go back to because of his current life and history.”