EFCC to open new trial against Kalu

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared readiness to face the court-ordered re-trial of the Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu.

It said that the commission, though disappointed with the Supreme Court order which struck out the earlier decision of a lower court, was prepared to resume court proceedings against the serving senator with immediate effect.

The financial crimes watchdog stated that the earlier judgment had been thrown out on a technicality but that an acquittal had not been issued, thus maintaining the conviction of the former governor.

The commission, in a statement released through the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Friday, revealed that it held compelling evidence supporting its allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds, which had been leveled against Kalu, and stated that it would ensure that justice is served during the coming round of hearings.

It said that Kalu, as well as his fellow respondents, which included Slok Nigeria Limited and a former Director of Finance and Account of the Abia State Government, Jones Udeogu, would be retried in accordance with the high court order and assured Nigerians that the commission was prepared to adequately prosecute the case to a logical conclusion.

“The EFCC considers the judgment of the apex court as quite unfortunate. It is a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor,”

“The Commission is prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of the case because its evidences against Kalu and others are overwhelming. The corruption charges against Kalu still subsist because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of them,”

“The entire prosecutorial machinery of the EFCC would be launched in a fresh trial where justice is bound to be served in due course”.