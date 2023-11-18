EFCC to arraign seven airforce officers over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the seven Nigerian Air Force (NAF), personnel released on administrative bail by its Kaduna Zonal Command will be arraigned before court after conclusion of ongoing investigation on their link to internet fraud in the country.

The officers were released to their Service in strict adherence to the bail procedures of the Commission since investigations were yet to be completed.

This came barely 24 hours after their colleagues stormed the anti-graft commission office to demand their immediate release from custody.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the commission reiterated that anyone that go against the law will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Earlier, it was gathered that the suspect

were arrested by the Kaduna Zonal office of the anti-graft agency earlier in the week and were remanded in the custody of the commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.

However, the matter took a new twist on Friday morning as armed soldiers from the Nigerian Air Force invaded the EFCC office at Number 4 Wurno Road in the Kaduna State capital to enforce the release of their colleagues from detention.

The soldiers who arrived at the EFCC office in five Hilux patrol vans at about 10 am, surrounded the main gate of the commission, thereby preventing the EFCC officials from going in or coming out of their offices.

The situation led to a showdown between the Air Force personnel and EFCC security operatives, who engaged themselves in a shouting match and threatened to pull the trigger against each other.

After nerves were calmed, the EFCC Zonal Head and the leader of the Air Force team, met briefly after which the suspects were released.

Reacting to the incident, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, told newsmen that the Commission released the suspects upon completion of an investigation and forensic profiling.

“The EFCC exercised restraint in the face of the provocation and flagrant abuse of power. The Commission continued to engage with the leadership of the Nigeria Air Force and released the officers to the NAF Provost after they had been duly profiled,” Oyewale said in another statement late Friday.

He explained that the release and handing over of the suspects to their agency was done in line with the commission’s operating procedure, adding that the suspects would still be arraigned in court at the appropriate time despite being released to their agency.

