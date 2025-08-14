EFCC to arraign 23 youngmen arrest inside Obasanjo library

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign 23 young men arrested during a midnight raid at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, over alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The suspects, part of a group of 93 individuals apprehended in the state, will appear before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, August 15, 2025.

All 93 suspects were arrested during a sting operation at a hotel located within the library complex, where they were reportedly holding a pool party to celebrate what the EFCC described as their criminal “exploits.”

In response to claims by the management of the library that the commission had invaded private property and infringed on its rights as a corporate entity, the EFCC clarified that the facility was not the target of its operation.

In a statement issued Thursday, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, explained that the arrests followed credible intelligence indicating that the suspects were organizing a party to celebrate proceeds from alleged cybercrime.

He said the event was initially planned for two different locations but was later moved to the library complex in an attempt to avoid detection.

“Sequel to the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters at a hotel within the precincts of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Friday, August 15, 2025, arraign 23 of the suspects before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos,” Oyewale said.

“Upon profiling, almost all the suspects have been indicted for offences bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud.

“The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a pool party where they were celebrating their exploits. The party was initially planned to hold in two locations but was shifted to the hotel within the complex, ostensibly to escape possible arrest by EFCC operatives.

“The planners got wind of the Commission’s intelligence and scampered to the library complex, expecting a sort of cover from arrest. The former president’s facility was not a target of EFCC operations. The suspects were the target and have confessed their involvement in internet crimes,” he added.