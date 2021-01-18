EFCC slams fresh N41.7m fraud charge on ‘Mama Boko Haram’

Boko Haram mediator and peace broker, Aisha Wakali, known better as Mama Bokoharam, would again be putting his legal team together in defending the fresh N41, 777,750.00 fraud charge preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Wakali was on Monday arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, on fresh three-count charges involving criminal conspiracy and obtaining the sum of N41, 777,750.00 by false pretense.

She was arraigned alongside the duo of Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyede, Programme Manager and Country Director of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) respectively.

The trio was alleged to have induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar to execute a supply contract worth N41m for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, owned by Mama Boko Haram, refused to pay after the deed was done.

The prosecution while reading the charge said that the trio in June 2018 at Maiduguri dishonestly induced one Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver House furniture, electronics, and food items worth N34,593,000 under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the residence of Wakil.

The prosecutor added that the alleged dubious was an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.

Another count reads: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager, and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) sometimes in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you; house furniture, electronics, and food item worth N7,184,750.00 only under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Based on their plea, prosecuting counsel, Haruna Abdulkadirn asked the court to fix a date for trial, to enable the first and third defendants who did not have legal representation to come with their counsel.

In her ruling, Justice Kumaliya consequently adjourned to January 26, 2021, for the commencement of trial and ordered Mama Boko Haram and Shoyede to engage the services of counsel of their choice, failing which the EFCC will be at liberty to proceed with its case without their counsel