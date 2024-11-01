EFCC sets up more zonal offices in Ekiti, Katsina, Anambra 

As part of the zero tolerance for financial crimes, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede, has set up three new directorates in Ekiti, Katsina, and Anambra States.

The three new directorates, which increase the Commission’s zonal offices from 14 to 17, would aid the anti-corruption agency and bring EFCC closer to the people.

According to him, the new zonal offices will complement existing directorates in Lagos, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Kaduna States and others.

Olukoyede disclosed this yesterday while restating his resolve to continue his frontal war against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The EFCC boss noted that this move would assist the agency sustain and surpassing its one-year scorecard as the nation’s number one graft fighter.

Olukoyede who spoke through the Director, Public Affairs, Commander of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, at a Media Conference to mark his one year in office, disclosed that the last year has been action-packed, record-breaking, and result-loaded.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the agency has introduced measures to curb fraud in Immigration and gets a public complaints desk in each zonal command to receive public concerns and process them immediately.

Olukoyede said: “In line with its enforcement and prevention mandate, we have set up a Visa and Immigration Fraud Unit in all its zonal commands and headquarters to tackle visa and immigration fraud.

“Setting up the unit became compelling as a result of the stream of fraud taking place on immigration matters in the country and the need to protect Nigerians from the antics of immigration fraudsters.

“And, as part of efforts to bridge the gap between the Commission and members of the public with grievances, a new Public Complaints Desk was established in all Zonal Directorates and the Headquarters to receive complaints from the public and processes for immediate action by the Commission. The Desks are manned by specially trained officers and have hotlines through which they can be reached.

“Further in the line of prevention, the EFCC Radio was commissioned in May 2024. With it, the Commission under Olukoyede became the first to own and operate a radio station, dedicated to promoting the fight against corruption. The EFCC Radio 97.3FM was commissioned by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Manga”.