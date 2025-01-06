EFCC sacks 27 officers over misconduct, fraud

In a bid to maintain orderliness and discipline, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has dismissed 27 officers from its workforce after they were found culpable of fraud and misconducts.

The anti-graft agency revealed that the dismissals that took place in 2024 were part of its effort to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent.

EFCC, in a statement issued on its platform on Monday, added that the 27 officers were found guilty of various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct.

According to the statement,” Their dismissal, following the recommendation of the Staff Disciplinary Committee of the EFCC, was ratified by the Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.”

Reacting to the dismissal, Olukoyede reiterated the agency’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures.

He also promised to investigate any allegation against staff, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head.

“The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, EFCC has raised alarm on sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its executive chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC

“Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that can not be swayed by monetary influences. The public is enjoined to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission”

“Additionally,the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention”