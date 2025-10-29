EFCC returns properties recovered from Oyo fake herbalist to victim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over properties, vehicles, and cash recovered from a convicted fake spiritualist and fraudster, Fatai Alli, popularly called Baba Abore, to his victim, Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe.

The handover exercise followed a final forfeiture order granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Assets forfeited by the court presided over by Justice Uche Agomoh include three properties: a five-bedroom duplex with a three-bedroom bungalow in Kasumu Village, Odo-Ona Elewe; a two-flat bungalow at Plot 182, Block D, Lapiti Layout, Akanran Road, Amuloko; and a three-bedroom bungalow at Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area, all in Ibadan.

Others are a grey Honda Pilot SUV (Reg. No. LND 696 CK) and a Toyota Corolla, along with a sum of ₦1.1 million recovered as proceeds of crime.

The assets were officially handed over at the EFCC Ibadan Zonal Directorate’s Conference Hall, Oyo State, by the Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Hauwa Garba Ringim, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The handover took place yesterday, in Ibadan, where the EFCC, through its Advance Fee Fraud Section, presented the assets to the victim after recovering them in compliance with a court order. The event was held at the Conference Hall of the Commission’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate and was witnessed by senior EFCC officials and the victim.

Olukoyede, represented by Ringim, said the handover was in compliance with the court’s directive and reaffirmed EFCC’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory, and as an agency of the Federal Government, we recognize its importance. This exercise demonstrates that the EFCC operates strictly within the ambit of the law,” he said.

He added that the Commission would continue to confront economic and financial crimes with determination, ensuring that individuals tarnishing the nation’s image through fraud are held accountable.

Receiving the documents, Attiogbe expressed profound gratitude to the EFCC for its professionalism and commitment to justice. “I almost gave up hope, but the EFCC rekindled my faith in the system. I sincerely thank the Ibadan Zonal Office for ensuring that justice prevailed,” he said.

According to court records, Alli was found guilty of defrauding Attiogbe of over ₦200 million under the guise of offering spiritual cleansing to avert visions of untimely death.

The case, which began in 2019, ended on November 13, 2024, when Justice Agomoh convicted him and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the recovered assets to the victim.

Alli, who was initially arraigned on a 33-count charge, later amended to one count, was also ordered to undertake with the Department of State Services (DSS) to be of good behavior and desist from further criminal activities.