EFCC returns N104m recovered tax funds to Niger Govt.

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over ₦104,091,162.46 to the Niger State Government as part of recovered unremitted tax liabilities from a private firm operating in the state.

According to the Commission, the recovery is part of its ongoing effort to ensure accountability and transparency in public revenue management.

The official handover took place yesterday at the EFCC Zonal Office in GRA, Ilorin, after the Commission successfully recovered the funds from Kiara Rice Mills Limited, located in Kpatsuwa Village, Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The EFCC stated that the funds, recovered through a detailed investigation into the company’s unremitted tax liabilities, represent taxes accrued between 2021 and 2024.

The anti-graft agency said it began investigating the company in February 2025 following intelligence that the multi-billion-naira firm had failed to remit its full tax obligations despite operating profitably, a breach of both federal tax laws and Niger State revenue regulations.

Following a probe by the Commission’s Foreign Exchange Malpractice Section, the EFCC confirmed the violations and ensured full recovery of the outstanding taxes.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, EFCC Executive Chairman Ola Olukoyede, represented by the Ilorin Zonal Director, Commander CE Ansalem Ozioko, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and returning them to their rightful owners.

“The function of the EFCC is to prevent, investigate, and prosecute economic and financial crimes, recover what was stolen, and return it to the rightful owners. That is exactly what we are doing here today,” Olukoyede stated.

He also encouraged the Niger State Government to continue collaborating with the Commission to promote integrity and accountability in governance. “We urge you to continue partnering with the Commission and to be ambassadors of the EFCC by reporting any act that fails the integrity test,” he added.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Niger State Government, Aminu Bawa, Group Head of Tax Operations at the Niger State Internal Revenue Service, commended the EFCC for its diligence and professionalism.

“On behalf of the Niger State Government, I wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Commission for this commendable recovery effort. This development will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of our people,” he said.

Bawa confirmed that the recovered funds would be credited to the state government’s account and used to support developmental projects across Niger State.