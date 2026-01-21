EFCC returns N1.27bn recovered from Sujimoto to Enugu Govt.

The Enugu State Government has successfully recovered ₦1.27 billion from Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, facilitated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in addressing suspected financial misconduct.

The recovery marks a significant step in retrieving public funds linked to a major infrastructure initiative that failed to meet expectations, with the EFCC presenting cheques to symbolize the returned amount.

The handover on Wednesday in Enugu State follows an investigation into a ₦11.45 billion contract awarded for constructing 22 Smart Green Schools across the state.

The probe was launched amid allegations of contract default, potential money laundering, and misappropriation of resources, highlighting concerns over accountability in public project execution.

Under the original agreement signed in July 2024, Sujimoto received a mobilization payment of ₦5.76 billion, half the contract value, with a six-month completion timeline.

Despite this advance, the company allegedly completed only minimal work before abandoning the sites, prompting state authorities to seek EFCC intervention.

In September 2025, the EFCC declared Olasijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, a wanted individual. Governor Peter Mbah had earlier noted that recovery processes for the stalled project were underway and that initial funds had begun returning to state coffers.

Following the breach, Enugu authorities took control of all 22 unfinished schools and reassigned the contracts to other builders to ensure the project’s completion.

During the handover, representing EFCC Executive Chairman Ola Olukoyede, Enugu Zonal Director CE Daniel Isei reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to recovering public funds.

“Where economic and financial crimes are committed against individuals, agencies, or government itself, the EFCC ensures every act contrary to law is addressed, and restitution is made to victims. Acting on the state government’s petition, we have successfully recovered some of the funds given to Sujimoto Construction,” he said.

Olukoyede also warned contractors handling public funds to adhere strictly to the Procurement Act and maintain integrity. “The Commission will examine every aspect of the petition against Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited and ensure that every kobo of Enugu State government funds is traced, tracked, and recovered. Where criminality is established, prosecution will follow. Compliance with laws and due diligence in all projects is essential to prevent future misconduct,” he added.