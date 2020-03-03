EFCC Releases N263m Looted Funds To Kwara

By Julius Baba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released over N263million funds, believed to be looted from Kwara state by past administrations to the state government in a move which has been described as ‘timely’ by the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

AbdulRazaq revealed on Tuesday that his government had received another N263,327,800 as funds recovered from some officials of previous administrations in the state, saying that the money would go into funding the state’s social investment programme.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor stated that about N373m looted funds had so far been handed over to the new administration by EFCC and noted that the recovered funds were part of the about N8billion in total recoveries which had been made the state financial crimes commission office in past one year.

AbdulRazaq recalled that the anti-graft agency had handed about N111m over to the state government and assures the public that the recovered funds would be judiciously and transparently managed, just as had been done in the previous year.

While speaking at a brief ceremony in the state capital, Ilorin, he commended the agency for recovery and handing over of the looted funds and urged the body to do more in location and apprehension of more funds alleged to have been missapropriated from the state’s cofers by prevous administrations.

The governor cited Kwara state’s need for immediate development and linked the situation to what he termed ‘flagrant abuse of power and mismanagement of State funds’ under previous administrations.

“We are quite exited for getting this money. This is a huge amount of money to be released to us at this time. It is mind-boggling, to imagine that some individuals looted so much from our great State,”

“We thank the EFCC. So far, we have got over N300m and it is a continuous exercise. On our part, we will be judicious in utilising the funds. We will always remember that one day, we will leave this position we are in today and we will be made accountable too. That is why we have to be responsible in what we do now”.

The EFCC Zonal head Isyaku Sharu, in his address stated that the latest recoveries were majorly from the money looted from the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) and local government fund by some former government officials.

Sharu explained that though about five billion naira was allegededly stolen from KWIRS, efforts were still ongoing to recover all that was left and return safely to the state’s cofers.

He noted that the Zonal Office has so far secured 48 convictions and recovered at least N8.5bn worth of assets and money, saying that, “The mandate given to us to conduct a holistic and all-inclusive cleanup of over two decades barefaced fraud and pen robbery on the good people of the zone is achieved. This is evident from the overwhelming success achieved in terms of convictions and recovery of assets”.