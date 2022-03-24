EFCC releases Anambra ex-Gov, Obiano, on conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on bail.

Obiano, as gathered, was allowed to return home by the anti-graft agency after withholding his international passport, to avoid traveling abroad while its officials conclude their investigations on him.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, stood as a guarantor for Obiano before he was granted administrative bail.

Confirming the release on Thursday, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the former governor was allowed to leave its custody after complying with all administrative bail conditions.

According to him, the former governor was released on Wednesday, and his passport is still being held by the anti-graft agency as part of bail conditions.

Earlier, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had attributed the continued detention of Obiano to his inability to meet bail conditions put before him.

Obiano was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, hours after handing over to the new governor, Charles Soludo.

The ex-governor was arrested for allegedly misappropriating N5billion Sure-P and N37 billion Security Vote funds, which were withdrawn in cash.

Obiano, as gathered, had been on the EFCC watchlist since November last year and ask the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime Obiano was travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

