EFCC recovers Enugu businessman’s properties from fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command on has returned eleven houses recovered in different parts of Enugu to a businessman, Arthur Eze which were taken through a breach of trust by fraudsters.

The properties were recovered by the EFCC from the duo of Olisaebuka Eze and Onyeka Eze, administration and finance managers respectively who worked with Eze in his company.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency after being accused of criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds belonging to the business mogul.

During interrogations and Investigation, it was said to have been established that the duo who are also nephews of Eze had used proceeds of their alleged criminal activities to acquire choice properties in Enugu and other parts of South Eastern Nigeria.

As disclosed through the social media handle of the agency on Monday, the Commission in the course of the investigation initiated a forfeiture proceedings against the two company officials before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu, which granted an interim Order of forfeiture of the said properties, directing the defendants to show cause why the properties should not be finally forfeited.

In the absence of any contrary information, the Court on October 18, 2021, ordered that the properties be finally forfeited and returned to the nominal complainant.

Eze expressed gratitude to the EFCC for ensuring that justice was granted in the case, commending the risk the operatives took to recover the properties.

“I am aware that, at some point, your men risked their lives for this cause. I pray that God who has been keeping you will always protect you. I am here in person to thank you for all that you did for me when those whom I call my own, stole from me” he said.

On his part, the Zonal Commander, Oshodi Johnson who handed the properties to the businessman, commended the investigative and prosecution teams as well as the judiciary for ensuring that justice is served in the case.

