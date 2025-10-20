EFCC records 7,000 convictions, over ₦500bn assets in 2yrs

As part of efforts to end misappropriation in public offices and across the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered assets worth over ₦500 billion stolen by political officeholders and citizens.

Aside from that, the anti-graft agency secured 7,000 convictions in the past two years of the present administration.

The statistics were disclosed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu while declaring open a three-day capacity-building workshop for judges and justices, organised by the EFCC and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented by his Vice President Kassim Shettima, said as a result of the non-interference of the current administration in the activities of the anti-graft agency, the EFCC was making progress in ridding Nigeria of corruption.

“As an administration, we have prioritised public accountability by strengthening the anti-corruption agencies and giving them the needed independence to execute their statutory mandates.

“This enabling environment is evident in the impact that has been made in the last two years. The EFCC, for example, has recorded over 7,000 convictions in the past two years of the present administration and recovered assets in excess of ₦500 billion,” VP Shettima said.

According to him, recovered proceeds of corruption are being used for developmental purposes across different sectors of the economy.

“Recovered proceeds of crime by the agency (EFCC) are being brought back into the economy to fund critical social investment programs, including the students’ loan and consumer credit schemes.

“We are equally working within the boundaries of the separation of powers to support the judiciary in improving the working conditions of judicial officers. The remuneration of judges has improved, and we are committed to further enhancement of their welfare and facilities,” he said.

The Vice President reiterated the Tinubu-led government’s stance on ensuring the rule of law and accountability among all public servants.

“There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of shielding political actors on account of their affiliation to this government or the political party.

“We have allowed both the judiciary and the anti-corruption agencies to exercise their constitutional and statutory powers to dispense justice and restore sanity.

“The evidence is before your eyes; we cannot claim to have excelled in our pursuit of a transparent system if we do not live by such examples,” he explained.