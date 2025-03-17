EFCC re-arrest Kano skitmaker for Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested popular skitmaker, Murja Kunya, in Kano for allegedly abusing the Naira.

Kunya was taken into custody after being caught spraying Naira notes for amusement at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel in Kano.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated in a released statement that the arrest followed a lengthy pursuit after Kunya violated the terms of an administrative bail granted to her in February.

Following weeks of investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives successfully re-arrested Kunya on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

“She was initially arrested in January 2025 for breaching the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

“Although she was granted administrative bail while awaiting trial at the Federal High Court in Kano, she later absconded, evading legal proceedings,” the EFCC statement confirming the arrest on Monday revealed.

She has since been taken to the commission’s Kano Zonal Directorate, where she remains in custody pending her court appearance.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s currency, warning against acts such as spraying, stamping, or defacing Naira notes, particularly during social events.