EFCC rallies Nigerian abroad behind corruption fight

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has appealed to Nigerians missions abroad to collaborate with the anti-craft agency in combatting corruption and enhancing the nation’s image in the global arena.

Olukoyede urged Nigerian Missions to complement the EFCC’s efforts by providing intelligence on corrupt Nigerians abroad, facilitating connections with foreign law enforcement agencies, assisting in asset recovery, and participating in international agreements aimed at combating illicit financial flows.

He highlighted how corrupt activities perpetrated by both Nigerian officials and private citizens have continued to harm the country’s image abroad while citing the prosecution of former governor James Ibori, for corruption-related offences, as well as high-profile fraud involving individuals like Emmanuel Nwude, Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), and Ismaila Mustapha (Mompha).

Olokoye, who recounted how Nigeria’s reputation has been tarnished by corruption-related scandals, both locally and internationally, referenced the infamous 2016 Anti-Corruption Summit in London where then British Prime Minister, David Cameron referred to Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt.”

According to him, such public statements, while undiplomatic, accurately reflect global perceptions of Nigeria adding that such practices further damage the country’s image and complicate the work of diplomats.

While delivering a keynote speech at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria yesterday, the EFCC boss represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Commander of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, he lamented that Nigerian Missions abroad are not immune to corruption, citing allegations of unauthorized fees charged for services and poor accountability in the utilization of funds allocated to these Missions.

“Additionally, corruption-driven insecurity within Nigeria discourages foreign investment and tourism, while making Nigerians targets of suspicion and persecution at international borders and in other countries”, he said

Olukoye pointed out that Nigeria’s image in the international community was largely influenced by factors such as population, natural resource endowment, military strength, political stability, quality of leadership, institutional efficiency, rule of law, and the quality of life of its citizens.

While acknowledging the efforts of Nigerian Missions in representing the country’s interests, he stressed that corruption remains a major impediment to their ability to project a positive image.

In other words, Olukoye encouraged Nigerian living abroad to engage in cultural diplomacy by promoting positive achievements of Nigerians globally and supporting exchange visits that allow foreigners to experience the country first hand.

The EFCC Chairman appealed to all Nigerian diplomats to allow the ethics of their profession and love of country to guide their actions, emphasizing that their contributions are essential to erasing corruption from Nigeria’s political landscape and restoring the nation’s standing in the global community.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, explaining that the new law criminalizes the operation of numbered accounts, requires financial institutions to identify beneficial owners of accounts, and prohibits public officers from operating foreign accounts.

Olukoyede also urged the diplomats to familiarize themselves with the legislation and assist law enforcement agencies in ensuring compliance by Nigerians in the diaspora.

He further concluded with highlighting the agency’s contributions toward rebuilding Nigeria’s global reputation including enforcement actions, collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, recovery of stolen assets, extradition of fraud suspects, and providing advisory services to foreign investors.

According to him, these efforts implemented by the agency demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting adherence to the rule of law.