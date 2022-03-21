EFCC punishes official for leaking Anambra ex-gov’s video

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apologised over the release of a video showing Anambra former Governor, Willie Obiano, in its detention, just as it disclosed that the official responsible for the act has been placed under investigations.

EFCC said that the video was not ordered to be done and that the official responsible for it did it personally without receiving any directives to that effect.

The footage, which went viral over the weekend, showed the former governor dressed in a shirt and shorts while in the EFCC’s remand facility.

In a statement on Monday, the anti-graft agency distanced itself from the trending video and said that it was at variance with the established standard operating procedure of the Commission.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said a discreet investigation was quickly ordered upon discovery of the leak, adding that the probe revealed the errant officer behind the odious act.

Uwujaren stressed that the individual is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action, to serve as a deterrent to others considering such a move.

This comes a few hours after the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, revealed that the agency is yet to release the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, from its custody because he has yet to meet his bail conditions.

According to him, Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC was not politically motivated and the ex-governor has since been granted administrative bail.

