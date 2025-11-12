EFCC probes two Akwa Ibom businessmen over illegal oil deal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun investigations into two individuals, Moses Mufans and Abba Sunday, who were arrested for allegedly dealing in petroleum products without the requisite licence.

The probe commenced one week after the duo were arrested at Ikot Ekpene by a Joint Task Force team of officers from the 2-Brigade Nigerian Army Military Cantonment, Mbiokporo, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

At the time of their arrest, the suspects were allegedly loading petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from an underground dump at Olive Field Filling Station, Ikot Ekpene, into a white Iveco truck with registration number SMK 185 XB.

An estimated quantity of 19,400 litres of the product was stored in the underground dump where both men were apprehended.

The suspects, along with exhibits recovered from the scene, were handed over to the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the EFCC by Colonel JK Adisa on behalf of the Commander, 2-Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General NE Okoloagu.

Items handed over to the Commission include the Iveco truck loaded with approximately 3,287 litres of the illegally refined AGO and the underground dump at Olive Field Filling Station containing an estimated 19,400 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.

Other items include two Yamaha pumping machines, four suction hoses, one Mercedes-Benz MI 350 with registration number KRF 287 EP, and a DAF 75 CF with registration number GGE 193 XG.

Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, Taiwo Habeeb, received the suspects and exhibits on behalf of the Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Oshodi Johnson, who thanked the Army for the confidence reposed in the Commission and assured them of a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution.