EFCC plans to arrest me next week- Edo Gov

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to arrest him after his tenure ends on November 14.

Obaseki’s allegations came barely a week after the anti-graft agency apprehended the state’s accountant general, Julius Anelu, over withdrawal of billions of Naira from the state’s account.

Obaseki revealed he received information about the EFCC’s plan to arrest and detain him over alleged fraud.

The governor, who disclosed this yesterday at the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session in Abuja, asserted that he is not afraid of any arrest or investigation into his administration, attributing the petitions filed against him to individuals acting out of vendetta.

Obaseki mentioned that he would spend his time in EFCC custody conducting research, stressing that he has nothing to hide.

He said, “I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research.

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects. I believe in Edo State. One of the enduring achievements is our focus on the Edo people and issues that matter to them, implementing necessary reforms.

“Why should I be afraid? I just focused on what I believe in, and today, you can see what has been accomplished. What happens after that is beyond my control. They can continue with their political witch-hunt and do all they can to harm me. That’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid; I’m not worried. They’ve written all sorts of unfounded petitions against me, and that’s part of the challenge. In fact, I can even turn myself in if they call me – I have nothing to hide.”

The governor accused his opponents of being envious of his achievements over the past eight years, stressing that he has left a legacy in the South-South state.

“You know how this country is. It’s filled with bitterness, vendettas, and wickedness. Those who have opposed me in Edo State are cruel, very wicked, and filled with jealousy and envy because they cannot match the accomplishments we’ve made in the past eight years.

“But what’s important is to focus on the people to improve Nigeria, as the suffering is excessive. We are privileged to make a difference, so let’s focus on issues, not vendettas.

“Reforming the bureaucracy is a priority. We focused on the people and the civil servants,” he added.