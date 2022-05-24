EFCC places Okorocha under house arrest over allege N2.9bn misappropriation

The home of Imo State former Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been barricaded by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a case of N2.9 billion allegedly misappropriated.

The anti-graft agency team was said to have stormed the residence of the former governor in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arrest him.

They insisted that Okorocha, who is seeking to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.

The EFCC operatives were said to have barricaded the residence of the presidential aspirant and insisted that no members of Okorocha’s family would be allowed to leave the compound until they surrender the governor for arrest.

Confirming the incident while speaking to newsmen from his residence on Tuesday, in Abuja, Rochas described the incident as unfortunate and that he was yet to understand why the agency stormed his house.

According to him, he would organize a press conference to address what had happened and his stand on the siege.

He further insisted that he would remain in the barricaded house until an arrest warrant or court order is presented to validate their actions.

“I don’t know what is happening. It is unfortunate that this would happen. I would organize a press conference to clarify the matter.

“I will not submit myself for arrest until I see a warrant or court order demanding that.” he said.

