EFCC picks 44 online fraud Lagos big boys 

No fewer than 44 Lagos State big boys have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office between June 1, 2021, and June 3, 2021.

The arrested suspects include Abiodun Akanni, Afolabi Damilare, Animasaun Olamide, Ayeleso Elijah, Bankole Oyeyemi, Eromosele Jeremiah, Kayode Oluwatimileyin, Kolawole Adeleye, Makanjuola Gbolahan, Nwike Nnamdi, Odunsi Elijah, Ogundele Ishola, Olalekan Lateef.

Others apprehended were Pelumi Kafidipe, Peter Pius, Samuel Samson, Sobakin Oluwaseun, TimileyinJohn, Yusuf Olamilekan, Ayobami Olakayode, Olujimi Damilola, Ajibola Damilare, Ogunsola Olalekan, Sulaimon Semiu, Olamilekan Oyewole, Moruf Akadri, Akari Ajibola, Akari Moshood, Olowu Adeyemi, Ogunjobi Moyosore, Shotayo Toyeeb.

The rest include Oladeji Mayowa, Tolulope Alatishe, Olanrewaju Lukman, Oluwaseyi Eritosi, Victor Olaniyan, Adio Temidayo, Abubakar Adeshina, Adeogun John, Adekanye Gbenga, Lawal Ozovehe, Akinwumi Olusegun, Lawal Samson, and Temidayo Abdulbaki.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the suspects were arrested at different areas across the state, adding that the agency made the arrests on multiple raids on the fraudsters’ hideouts.

Uwajuren, in the statement on Friday, stated that their arrest by the commission personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.



The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones, and laptop computers. He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

