EFCC partners NDLEA, Police on anti-corruption fight

In a bid to tackle money laundering and other economic and financial crimes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had renewed its partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

EFCC, an agency created to fight corruption in the country, said that the decision was taken to strengthen its relationship with other sister agencies in order to win the battle against crime.

The Zonal Head, EFCC, Kano state, Mualledi Dogondaji, who made the declaration during a visit to the Kano State Commands of the agency posits the agency as a critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption and other related financial crimes.

In a statement made available by the commission yesterday, the NDLEA commandant in Kano, Likita Isah, in his response, commended the EFCC for redeeming the image of Nigeria through the fight against corruption.

Isah also applauded the commission for having one of their own lead them as chairman.

The NDLEA boss further assured the commission of his agency’s cooperation, while urging it to always apply caution in the discharge of its duties which he described as “a very dangerous job”.

In a related development, the Zonal Head of the Maiduguri Office of the EFCC, Onwukwe Obiora has “called for more cooperation and synergy on information sharing between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.”

He made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar in Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria.

Obiora said, “We want to remind you that, it is not the mandate of the Commission to conduct Stop and Search exercises but movement of cash by individuals is believed to fuel insurgency in the Northeast. Therefore, during Stop and Search operations by the Police, anybody found with suspected cash sum should be reported to the EFCC.”

The CP on his part, assured the Zonal Head, that “intelligence sharing will continue”. “We will give you support and even escorts if the need arises in order for the zonal office to achieve its core mandate,” he said.

