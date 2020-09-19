EFCC partners Immigration, Civil Defence on anti-corruption fight

In a bid to put an end to corruption and eradicate crimes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has partnered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Nigeria Immigration Service in Rivers.

Fight against corruption has been a major responsibility of the anti-graft agency since the creation of the office, the commission, however, has decided to strengthen its relationship with other sister agencies in order to win the battle against crimes.

The Zonal Head, EFCC, Rivers state, Abdulkarim Chukkol, who made the declaration during a visit to the Rivers State Commands of the two agencies posits that the two agencies are critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption and other related financial crimes.

In a statement made available by the commission on Friday, in Port Harcourt, Chukkol noted that it is his desire and that of the Commission’s leadership to take the existing relationship to a higher level, adding that the easiest way to bring an end to situational challenges is through collaboration

According to him, their visit was to strengthen the existing relationship and also explore other areas where they can further work as a team.

On his part, the NSCD Commandant, Muktar Lawal. expressed unreserved gratitude for the recognition of his agency, promised to assist the Commission in protecting its seized assets if called upon to do so.

Both the immigration boss, Comptroller Segun Adegoke and Lawal applauded Chukkol gesture towards creating a bond that would help the country in nabbing people involved in crimes, stressing that this time, anyone caught would face the full weight of the law regardless of one’s portfolio.

They also pledged their unalloyed support in making sure that the reason for the commission’s visit is effectively actualised.