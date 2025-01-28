EFCC officer dies on Lagos road

An officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has died under unclear circumstances on a road in Lagos.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was not in uniform at the time of the incident.

A video circulating online shows the lifeless body of the officer surrounded by sympathizers, including police officers who searched his belongings.

An EFCC identity card was found, confirming his affiliation with the commission.

A voice in the video could be heard saying, “He works with EFCC. His ID card is with him.”

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale who confirmed the incident stated that the officer’s death is under investigation. He said “Yes, the man is our officer. His death is being investigated. The incident happened on Sunday,”

This tragic event comes just weeks after another EFCC officer, Assistant Superintendent Aminu Salisu, was shot and killed during a raid in Onitsha, Anambra State, on January 15.

Salisu was part of a team from the EFCC’s Enugu zonal headquarters tasked with apprehending suspected cyber criminals when they were ambushed by a suspect identified as Joshua Ikechukwu, a suspected internet fraudster.

Oyewale condemned the negative narratives surrounding Salisu’s killing and reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

The EFCC has called for calm and urged the public to refrain from speculation as it works to uncover the circumstances surrounding the officer’s sudden demise.