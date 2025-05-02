EFCC: Not every youth Is a criminal

In Nigeria today, a disturbing narrative is gaining traction a narrative that equates youth with crime, particularly cybercrime. With each televised arrest, social media post, or viral video showing young men rounded up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a message is subtly and dangerously reinforced: that young Nigerians are to be viewed with suspicion until proven innocent.

This is not only inaccurate but deeply damaging to the psyche and future of an entire generation.

The EFCC was established with a clear and commendable mandate, to investigate and prosecute financial crimes including advance fee fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime. There is no doubt that this mandate is crucial in a country battling corruption at various levels.

However, the means of enforcement must not overshadow the rights of the citizens it is meant to protect, especially the youth who make up the majority of the population.

Over the years, the Commission’s approach has raised serious concerns, midnight raids conducted without proper warrants, profiling based on appearance or gadgets owned, and public shaming of suspects before trial have become all too common.

In the eyes of many young people, the EFCC no longer represents justice but fear fear that simply owning a laptop, using an iPhone, or driving a decent car could make one a target.

This culture of suspicion has bred resentment, mistrust, and in many cases, outright hostility. It is not unusual to hear of tech professionals, software developers, digital marketers, and freelancers being harassed for the tools of their trade. Nigeria, ironically, seeks to position itself as Africa’s tech hub, yet treats the very individuals driving innovation as criminals in waiting.

We must ask ourselves: what message are we sending to the world, and more importantly, to our youth? Are we telling them that success is suspicious? That ambition must be stifled for safety? That they must dim their light just to avoid persecution?

To be clear, cybercrime is a serious issue. It tarnishes Nigeria’s international image and undermines genuine economic progress. But solving it requires more than just random arrests and social media optics.

It demands intelligence-driven investigations, capacity building in digital forensics, international collaboration, and a robust legal process. The EFCC should be leading this charge with professionalism and respect for human rights, not resorting to blanket criminalization.

Beyond law enforcement, the government and society at large must confront the deeper issues driving some youths into crime. Unemployment remains high.

The education system is underfunded. Entrepreneurship faces massive barriers, from poor infrastructure to lack of access to credit. When opportunities are scarce, the temptation to pursue shortcuts grows. If we truly want to fight crime, we must also fight poverty, despair, and disillusionment.

But despite all these challenges, millions of Nigerian youths are doing remarkable things. They are building businesses, writing code, creating art, excelling in sports, and advocating for social change.

Nigerian youth have been at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations and global conversations. From fintech startups raising millions in investments to young activists influencing policy, they are proving their worth on the global stage.

These are the stories that deserve to be told. These are the faces that should represent Nigerian youth not just the mugshots circulated after controversial EFCC raids.

It is time for a new narrative one that is balanced, just, and empowering. The EFCC must reform its strategies to focus on evidence-based policing and respect for civil liberties. Profiling young people based on material possessions or digital presence is lazy, unjust, and counterproductive.

Our leaders must also invest in youth empowerment, not youth repression. Policies should support digital skills training, tech hubs, innovation centers, and inclusive economic growth. The creative and tech economies should be protected and promoted, not policed and penalized.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With over 60% of its population under the age of 30, it cannot afford to alienate its most energetic, innovative, and capable demographic. To criminalize youth is to criminalize the future.

Let us be clear!!!; not every youth is a criminal.!!! Most are simply trying to survive, to succeed, and to contribute to a country that too often lets them down. The EFCC must remember this. The government must remember this. And all of us, as citizens, must work to ensure that the voices, dreams, and rights of our youth are respected, protected, and celebrated.

Because when Nigerian youth win, the nation wins.