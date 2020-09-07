Report on Interest
EFCC nabs three suspected internet fraudster in Abuja

No fewer than three suspected internet fraudsters were said to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, would be arraigned to court for engaging in the illegal act.

The three suspects arrested by the anti-graft agency were identified as 27years old Ajayiton Harry, 28years old Okoro Daniel, and 27 years old Oziegbe Ehijele and were said to have been apprehended at their hideout on Plot 334, Dawaki estate at News Engineering axis.

Confirming the suspects’ arrest, EFCC, through a statement made available to The Guild on Monday, said the suspected fraudsters were arrested for their involvement in romance scam, identity theft, and other internet-related fraud.

The anti-graft agency hinted that intelligence volunteered by concerned residents of the community aided the suspected internet fraudsters.

According to EFCC, items recovered from the suspects after the arrest were recovered from the suspects and they include; two Lexus R350 SUV, three laptops, and expensive phones.

