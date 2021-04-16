EFCC nabs music producer, four other alleged cybercrime offenders in Akwa Ibom

A Nigerian music producer, Chijioke Precious, professionally known as Shawtunez, and four other suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The popular beatmaker was apprehended alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi, and Victor Usun by the anti-graft agency’s zonal office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The suspects whose ages range between 22 and 25 years were arrested by the commission, based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime, in an early morning raid at different locations in the state.

Through a statement released by the agency, EFCC claimed that the items recovered from the suspects include, 1 black Lexus E350, 1 Hp laptop, 1 Canon 16 Techno Phone, 1 Dell laptop, 1 Samsung S7, 1 Toshiba laptop, 1 Itell phone, 1 Samsung S8+, car documents, and 1 International Passport.

The agency further stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on the case.