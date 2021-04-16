Report on Interest
under logo

Angry Lagosians protest over Okada, Keke ban, disrupt Lagos…

The Guild

Kano agro body okays N2.5bn for grazing reserve

The Guild

Indian former president dies of COVID-19 complications

Odewunmi Olalekan Idris
MetroNews

EFCC nabs music producer, four other alleged cybercrime offenders in Akwa Ibom

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

A Nigerian music producer,  Chijioke Precious, professionally known as Shawtunez, and four other suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom  State.

The popular beatmaker was apprehended alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi, and Victor Usun by the anti-graft agency’s zonal office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The suspects whose ages range between 22 and 25 years were arrested by the commission, based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime, in an early morning raid at different locations in the state.

Through a statement released by the agency, EFCC claimed that the items recovered from the suspects include, 1 black Lexus E350, 1 Hp laptop, 1 Canon 16 Techno Phone, 1 Dell laptop, 1 Samsung S7, 1 Toshiba laptop, 1 Itell phone, 1 Samsung S8+, car documents, and 1 International Passport.

The agency further stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on the case.

 

Baraqah 133 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.