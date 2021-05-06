EFCC nabs human organ trafficker in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a fake medical doctor, identified as Ukaeje Emeka, said to be the leader of a syndicate that involved the selling and buying of human organs for trafficking to foreigners, known as illegal human organ trafficking.

As gathered, Emeka ( alias Dr. Phil Mark, Dr. Donald Phillip, Dr. Wesley David) who was said to have presented himself as a medical doctor, was reported to have been apprehended by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Port Harcourt Zonal Office on April 16, 2021.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said that the suspect was arrested at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The EFCC spokesman stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on the suspect alleged fraudulent internet dealings.

He said, “Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase.

“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria; India; Pakistan; Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.”

Uwajuren further listed items recovered from Emeka to include one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’ivore passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one- gold-coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash- coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.

“The Commission is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside Nigeria,” he noted.

