EFCC nabs fleeing Ponzi operator over N32M fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the operator of the Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme, identified as Omotade Sparks Amos Sewanu for defrauding several victims to the tune of N32 million.

As gathered, Sewanu, an indigene of Badagry Lagos State was said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency’s Makurdi Zonal Office for his involvement in an alleged case bordering on obtaining by false pretence, names-dropping and fraud to the tune of N32 million.

EFCC said the

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspect was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.

suspect who has been at large, was finally arrested on Thursday, May 27, 2021, and has made a useful statement to the commission’s operatives.

Uwajuren noted that the suspect was the mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over Thirty-Two Million Naira.

According to him, Sewani floated a phony online digital currency called “Pinkoin” which lured many Nigerians to invest between N1,000 to N100,000 with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

“Sewanu equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme. “The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution.”

The anti-graft agency said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

