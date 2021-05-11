EFCC nabs five property agent over N23m scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 5 landed property agents in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over an alleged N23m scam.

The suspects said to include one female and four males, were said to have been apprehended for posing as a real property agent in order to defraud unsuspecting victims in the state.

As gathered, the suspects, whose ages range between 37 and 57, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Uyo Zonal Office on April 28, 2021.

The suspects apprehended for fraud include Imaikop Okon Dickson, Pius Edem Akpan, Imeh Sam George, Godwin Inyang Obong, and Lucy Akpan.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that the suspects were arrested in different locations of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence based on a petition by one Emmanuel Etti who alleged that in July 2020, he got a call from one Grace Otuekong (at large) offering to sell a landed property belonging to the mother, Lucy Akpan, purportedly to save the life of her husband, one Anietie Otuekong was critically ill.

“According to the complainant, he was made to pay the money to Lucy in cash which he did in tranches to the tune of N23m. He later suspected foul play when he requested for her account details to complete the payment and the suspects disappeared,” he added.

The EFCC spokesman further said investigations into the matter revealed that the syndicate specializes in acquiring the master plan of landed properties and using same to dupe unsuspecting victims after claiming to be family members.

“This modus operandi worked for them for years before luck ran out of them on April 28, 2021, when operatives of the EFCC arrested them.”

Uwajuren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

