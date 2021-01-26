EFCC nabs 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos, Rivers

No fewer than 30 suspected internet fraudsters were reported to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos and Rivers State.

Of the 30 suspected internet fraudsters under detention, 22 were apprehended in Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos while the eight others were nabbed during a raid in Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement released by the Commission, the suspected were apprehended by the Lagos and Rivers State zones on Tuesday as part of the ongoing effort to protect Nigerians and foreigners from fraudsters.

The 22 arrested in Lagos were: Muyiwa Adetola, Adeolu Damilade, Oritsetimeyin Abel, Ademola Lekan, Abayomi Qudus, Isaac Chibueze, Ayeni Olarewaju, Aminu Kelvin, Ajama Patrick, and Nesta Olotu.

Others are: Odaro Edogiawere, Balogun Ayo, Mustapha Hassan, Musbaudeen Olamilekan, Adewumi Adebayo, Charles Akpene, Joshua Ugwuomore, Ayeni Isamilola, Ogundare Kayode, Kara Uzuegbu, Akindele Samuel, and Oladimeji Ashiru.

The commission noted that they were arrested at their various residence at Terra Annex Estate, Sangoteddo in the Ajah area of Lagos, following actionable intelligence, just as it assured that the suspect would undergo further interrogation as well as be arraigned in court.

According to EFCC, the eight suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Mandela Housing Estate, Rumuokoro and Street 1, Radio Road Estate, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects, comprising seven young men as well as one lady, and were Vandross Ebre; Tochukwu Mbonu; Charles Mba; Okoroma Robinson; Ruth Allison; Timothy Godspower, Kingsley Obilor, and Sampson Ajaka.

Items recovered from them include nine phones, eight Laptops of different brands, one silver-colored Lexus ES 330 car, One maroon black-coloured Lexus ES 330 car, and one white-colored Benz GLK 350 Sport Utility Vehicle.