Report on Interest
under logo

INEC dispatches sensitive electoral materials to councils…

The Guild

Lightning strikes kill 16 people in India

The Guild

There will be no presidential address today- Adesina

The Guild
MetroNews

EFCC nabs 10 internet fraudsters in Oyo

By News Desk, with agency report

By The Guild
No fewer than 10 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged online dating scam, among others in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
As learnt, the suspects were arrested during early hours of Friday at their hideout located on Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway in Ibadan by officers attached to the commission’s zonal office in Ibadan.
The Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in internet fraud.
Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Uwujaren said that their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.
He said that several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.
Uwajuren said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.
The Guild 1069 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.