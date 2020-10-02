EFCC nabs 10 internet fraudsters in Oyo

No fewer than 10 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged online dating scam, among others in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

As learnt, the suspects were arrested during early hours of Friday at their hideout located on Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway in Ibadan by officers attached to the commission’s zonal office in Ibadan.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Uwujaren said that their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

He said that several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

Uwajuren said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.