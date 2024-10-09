EFCC may go after Bello’s ex-aides over allege fraud

Ahead of October 24, 2024, when Nigerians hoped that the Kogi State former Governor, Yahaya Bello, would appear before the court over corruption allegations, there are indications that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may be going after some aides who served under the administration between 2016 and 2024.

The aim behind the planned investigations and possibly arrest, as gathered, was to aid the anti-graft agency’s moves to file more charges against the former governor on his eight years tenure in the state.

These former aides including those serving under the current administration in the state, were said to have aided the ex-governor’s alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the EFCC spokesperson, Delete Oyewale, to reveal the agency’s next plan on the case before the court proved abortive.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the EFCC has more evidence against the former governor than what the agency had filed before the Federal Court in Abuja, where they aimed to pursue their suit against Bello who had been evading arrest for months.

On Wednesday, sources said that what had been holding the anti-graft agency back in throwing all its cards before the court and completely prosecuting the former governor was the inability to drag him before the judge to commence a full trial under the law.

A top official of the EFCC disclosed that the agency has more facts on the former governor than what many would have expected, saying Bello knows that we have more information on his alleged misappropriation while serving as governor in the state.

He added: “This, I believe, formed part of the reasons he had been trying to evade arrest, hiding behind his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, who he believes has immunity and could continue to shield him from any arrest.

“But I know that he cannot run forever. He will have his day in court. There is no one above the law; that I am sure of. He (Bello) can only continue to run but will appear one day”.

Also, a top female official of the anti-graft agency, who did not want to speak to the media due to the sensitivity of the case, disclosed that EFCC may file more allegations against Bello who served as Kogi governor for eight years in the state.

She stated that there were issues that the agency would reveal against the former governor when full trial commences.

According to her, I know for sure that many Nigerians who have thrown their weight behind him including some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and politicians especially Kogi State Assembly lawmakers, and have been advocating for the removal of our chairman, may have to start shifting ground and retracts their statements made earlier when some of the revelation start coming out.

She added that more people may be brought into the case ahead of the October 24th adjournment date approved by the judge.

On this date, Bello is expected to appear before the court in response to a public summon and a fresh 16-count charge brought against him, as well as, attend court along with two other defendants.

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, issued the order for the public summons following an application by the EFCC.

The judge directed EFCC to publish the public summons in a newspaper with wide circulation, as well as to pass copies to Bello’s last known address and in conspicuous places on court premises.

The charge, filed on September 24, 2024, alleges criminal breach of trust amounting to N110.4 billion. The other two Defendants in the charge are Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Bello’s absence for arraignment resulted in the postponement of the case which had been shifted more than five times.