EFCC loses bid to seize Kogi Gov’s 14 properties, N400m, others 

A Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out an interim order of forfeiture obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking to seize 14 properties allegedly linked to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The court dismissed the suit on the ground that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution prevents the institution of any criminal or civil case against a sitting governor or the President in the country.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo added that the law gives immunity to a sitting governor from any civil/criminal prosecution, the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The judge on Wednesday allowed the governor to continue having full possession of these properties which were suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity.

The property include Hotel Apartment Community, Burj Khalifa lying, being and situated at, Plot 160 Municipality NO 345-7562, Sky View Building No 1, Property No 401, Floor 4, Dubai U.A.E.

The Court also ordered EFCC to make publication of the order in two national dailies for any interested parties to show cause why the order should not be made absolute.

The court had, on February 22, 2023, granted a preservation order of the properties linked to the Kogi State government and reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities, pursuant to Sections 9 and 10 of the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

However, consequent upon the publication of the preservative order, Governor Yahaya Bello filed a Notice of Intention to oppose, and an application seeking the vacation of the interim forfeiture order.

The Governor premised his application on the ground that the properties listed were not proceeds of unlawful act, as they were acquired by him long before he was elected as Kogi State Governor and could not have been acquired from Kogi State funds.

He stated that the interim forfeiture order was obtained by either suppression or misrepresentation of facts by the Commission and that the validity of the Proceeds of Crime Act, 2022 was being challenged at the Supreme Court.

Regarding jurisdiction, the Governor stated that the properties listed were in Abuja, Kogi, and UAE, and the personality involved is based in Lokoja, adding that the suit ought to have been instituted either in Abuja or in Kogi State. He, therefore, asked the court to vacate the case for lack of jurisdiction.

In his response, EFCCs counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, said that the applicant had brought nothing before the court to convince the court to vacate the order.

He said, contrary to the submissions of the Applicant, Kogi State High Court or any other court in Nigeria had not stopped the EFCC from carrying out its constitutional duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

