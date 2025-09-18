EFCC, lawyers partner against corruption in public offices

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have pledged to strengthen their collaboration in the fight against corruption, particularly within public offices.

This commitment is part of the ongoing efforts by the anti-graft agency to intensify the battle against corruption in Nigeria, recognizing that combating financial crimes requires a united front involving all relevant stakeholders, including legal professionals.

The commitment was affirmed during a courtesy visit by the chairman of the NBA Ilorin Branch, Sulyman Kosemani, who led members of his executive team to meet with the Ilorin Zonal Director of the EFCC, Daniel Isei.

Kosemani, while commending the existing synergy between lawyers and the anti-graft agency in Kwara State, called for deeper and more effective collaboration.

He urged the Commission to increase its focus on politically exposed persons (PEPs) and public office holders to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of state resources, especially in light of the increased allocations to states following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

NBA boss further emphasized the importance of involving lawyers more actively in EFCC operations, noting that such collaboration would enhance a smoother and more productive working relationship.

Isei, while receiving the NBA delegation, underscored the importance of legal professionals as essential collaborators in the Commission’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Lawyers and law enforcement agents cannot operate in isolation. We can achieve more through mutual cooperation and synergy,” he said.

However, he cautioned legal practitioners against undue interference in EFCC investigations, urging them instead to support the Commission by providing credible intelligence, particularly in high-profile cases.

Isei also reminded the lawyers of their role as ministers in the temple of justice, advising them to offer sound legal counsel to clients and refrain from filing frivolous applications designed to delay or frustrate trials.

“As far as we are concerned, our doors are open to lawyers and other stakeholders for collaboration. We remain committed to professionalism and integrity in the discharge of our duties,” he added.