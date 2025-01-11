EFCC invites Okoya’s children over Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited industrialist and property mogul, Razaq Okoya’s children, Subomi and Wahab, for questioning over their decisions to allegedly abuse the Nigerian currency, Naira, during a promotional video in Lagos State.

Both siblings would be appearing before the head, special operations team for interrogation at the anti-graft agency’s office in Ikoyi axis of the state.

According to the agency, the children of the billionaire would be expected to arrive before the agency staff by 10am on Monday, January 13, 2025, where they will be questioned for voluntarily violating the law that prohibits Naira abuse.

The billionaire industrialist’s children invite for interrogation over alleged abuse of the naira came hours after the Nigerian Police detained the police officer seen inside the video aiding the suspects to contravene the law.

In the invite signed by the acting director of the Lagos directorate of the EFCC, Michael Wetkas, and seen on Saturday, the EFCC noted that the decision to invite them was to protect the country’s currency from persistent abuse across the Nigeria.

The Okoya brothers have been in the news for “abusing the naira” in a promotional video for a new song.

The video — which featured a police officer holding wads of N1,000 notes as the boys encircled to a tune — had elicited outrage on social media.

The Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, announced yesterday that the officer seen in the video had been arrested and detained.

He said the officer’s actions were unethical, adding that he would face disciplinary action.

“The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the Lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action.

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police”, he added.