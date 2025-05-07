EFCC investigates Iyabo Ojo over currency abuse during daughter’s wedding

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations on Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for allegedly aiding currency abuse during her daughter’s wedding ceremony to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in Lagos State.

Ojo was said to have been allowed to leave the anti-graft agency’s custody following the intervention of her lawyer who promised the EFCC to often produce the actress whenever she is needed for questioning over her guest action during the wedding.

The high-profile event, held in Lagos in April 2025, attracted widespread attention for its opulence and the display of wealth by guests.

In a statement shared on her social media handle, Ojo revealed that she received an invitation from the EFCC while she was in the United Kingdom. Upon her return to Nigeria, she honored the invitation and visited the EFCC office on May 5, 2025. During the session, she was questioned about her personal background, career, and business ventures. The focus then shifted to video evidence from her daughter’s wedding, which showed guests spraying both Nigerian naira and foreign currencies.

Ojo admitted that while she was aware that defacing or mutilating the naira is prohibited, she was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including foreign ones like the dollar, is also considered illegal in Nigeria. She stated, “I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including dollars, is not allowed.”

The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, regardless of the currency, especially on individuals, violates financial regulations. After the interrogation, Ojo was allowed to leave the same day, with her lawyer, O.I. Salami, standing in for her in case further inquiries arise.

Following the experience, Ojo advised Nigerians to refrain from spraying money at events to avoid legal issues. She emphasized the need to reconsider this long-standing tradition, stating, “Let’s prioritize caution and avoid any potential problems.”

The incident has sparked discussions about the legality of currency spraying at social events in Nigeria, a practice that is deeply ingrained in the country’s celebratory culture.