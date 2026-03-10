EFCC intensifies manhunt for Chinese national amid fraud link

As part of measures to fast-track the arrest of a Chinese national, Peiyuan Niu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared the 40-year-old wanted over alleged involvement in obtaining money through false pretence.

The Nigerian anti-graft agency stated that Niu is being sought in connection with a fraud case currently under investigation.

In a wanted notice issued by the commission on Tuesday through its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, EFCC stressed that the suspect’s last known address is 111, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos State.

The EFCC urged members of the public with information about his whereabouts to contact the commission through any of its offices nationwide. Offices listed include Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

The commission also advised the public to reach it via the phone line 08093322644, by email at info@efcc.gov.ng, or report to the nearest police station or other security agencies in the country.

According to the notice, “The public is hereby notified that PEIYUAN NIU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Obtaining Money by False Pretence,” the notice said.

“Niu, 40, is a Chinese national and his last known address is: 111, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos State.”

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” the statement added.

The EFCC did not immediately disclose further details about the alleged fraud or the amount involved but called on the public to assist with information that could lead to Niu’s arrest.