EFCC, hoteliers partner on financial crimes prevention

Towards achieving a crime-free society, hotel owners and operators in Kwara State and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have disclosed that the duo would be joining forces to prevent crimes involving internet fraudsters across the state.

They explained that the collaboration had been made in supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration efforts towards ending systemic corruption and other corruption-related activities across the country.

As stated, the partnership had been formed to also augment the anti-graft agency’s efforts towards combating the menace of economic and financial crimes in the country by making the process cumbersome and unattractive to youths engaging in internet fraud.

The Chairman, Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Hotel Owners, Isaac Adeyemi, said that the need to curb incidences of online fraudsters using hotels as hideouts to perpetrate their crimes necessitated the partnership.

Speaking when he led executives of the association to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC on a courtesy visit., according to a statement released on EFCC social media page, Adeyemi said that though statistics showed that suspected fraudsters constitute a greater percentage of customers using hotel services lately, members of the association was ready to lose customers for betterment of the society.

He maintained that a crime-free environment would be of great advantage to hoteliers across the state, adding that the association would contribute its own quota in ensuring the agency wins the fight against online fraudsters and other crimes.

“We appreciate the roles of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in our society; you have been helping us to fight financial crimes. When we operate a crime-free environment, it will be in the interest of the hotel owners because it will affect our businesses positively.

“The Association is prepared to assist you, please let us know the area in which you want us to come in; we must assist the Commission in the ongoing fight against corruption,” the statement quoted Adeyemi as saying.

Responding, Zonal Head of the EFCC, Kazeem Oseni, commended the hoteliers for the visit and urged them to abide by the rules and regulations guiding their profession.

He cautioned hotel owners against allowing their property to be used as a hideout for perpetrators of crimes as well as reassured the business owners of the agency’s supports in discharging her duties.

“I thank you for the courtesy visit, it shows that you are ready to work with us, we are officers that follow the rule of law, we will give you maximum support in the discharge of your duties”

“You must not allow your hotels to be used to perpetrate crime. The Advance Fee fraud act says you have committed an offense when you allow your property to be used for financial Crimes, you must follow our guidelines,” He added.