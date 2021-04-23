EFCC holds back bitcoin vendor, four others for internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has nabbed a bitcoin vendor, Ayomide Adebowale, and four others for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Ibadan Zonal Office on April 23, 2021.

The suspects apprehended alongside Ayomide were Philip Gabriel, Mayowa Segun, Babatunde Adeyinka, and Abiodun Emmanuel.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested at Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Uwajuren stated that the suspects’ arrest by EFCC personnel sequel to series of intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include two cars, laptops, phones, and some documents suspected to contain false pretences. He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.