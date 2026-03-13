EFCC hands over N62.79m stolen funds to U.S, S.A victims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a total of $225,895 and ₦62,790,000, recovered from Nigerian citizens, to foreign victims of fraud from the United States and South Africa. The restitution follows months of investigations prompted by complaints from the victims.

The recovered funds, traced and seized as part of the EFCC’s ongoing efforts against fraudulent schemes by Nigerian fraudsters, were formally handed over to representatives of the affected countries during a ceremony at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The handover, presided over by the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, included the participation of the Assistant Law Enforcement Attaché of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mike Fukuda, and the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Lindi Mminele.

During the ceremony, Fukuda received $7,440 on behalf of American victims Drago Boskovic, $15,000 for Anh Ngoc Nguyen and three others, and $175,895 plus ₦62,790,000 for Holly Ngo. Meanwhile, Mminele, accompanied by the victim’s lawyer, Elisha Sunday, received $50,000 on behalf of Ennis-Flint Africa Limited, a South African company.

Commenting on the handover, Hammajoda emphasized that corruption is a global menace requiring collective action.

“Corruption is like a cancer that eats into every fabric of our lives. It is cross-border in nature; therefore, we must join hands collectively to defeat it. Corruption has no borders, and if we do not fight it together, it will consume us all,” he said. He reaffirmed the EFCC’s commitment to returning recovered proceeds of crime to their rightful owners.

“Whatever we recover, we return to the victims—whether individuals, corporate organizations, governments, or international victims. We also expect the same cooperation from our sister agencies and collaborators worldwide,” Hammajoda added. He urged international partners in the United States, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and beyond to respond promptly to requests for cooperation in restitution and asset recovery.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the victims, Mminele praised the EFCC’s efforts, adding that the South African High Commission values its longstanding relationship with the EFCC and looks forward to continued collaboration.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the good work the EFCC has been doing. South Africa has witnessed that what the Commission is doing is real, as the victim company has seen the results firsthand,” she said.

Elisha Sunday, lawyer to the South African company, also commended the EFCC for restoring confidence in doing business with Nigerians.

“The best thing that ever happened to this country is the EFCC, because of the dedication of its staff. Their efforts are helping to restore confidence that people can still do business with Nigerians,” he said, noting the Commission’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s global financial reputation.

Fukuda, representing the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, praised the EFCC’s commitment to justice.

“I have seen the effort the EFCC has made in securing restitution for victims, and it is inspiring. Your organization is truly a world-class agency, and we are honoured to collaborate with you,” he said.