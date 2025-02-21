EFCC hands over $120,547 recovered funds to US, Spain, Switzerland

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned $120,548.43 and N70,602,841.46 recovered from its citizens to the United States, Spain, and Switzerland governments.

The funds were recovered as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to trace and seize assets linked to fraudulent schemes perpetrated by Nigerian fraudsters.

The recovered funds from Nigerians were handed over by the anti-graft agency to representative of the three foreign countries during a short ceremony held at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday

The restitution included both monetary and non-monetary assets. Acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco, received $1,300 and evidence of N30 million already transferred to the Spanish Embassy for onward delivery to a victim, Maria Del Rosario San Jose.

Senior Political Officer at the Swiss Embassy, Florent Geel, received $100,011.43 on behalf of Chantai Helene Lavancy, formerly known as Chantai Helene Maeder.

Legal Attaché of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the U.S. Embassy, Charles Smith, received $7,344, N7,963,483.35, and Bitcoin cryptocurrency valued at $4,470 on behalf of Maria Jesus Brockell. Smith also collected two Mercedes Benz vehicles and a residential bungalow in Kaduna for the same victim.

Additionally, Smith received $7,527 for Michael Smith, $11,710 for Cheryle Williams, and N32,639,358.11 for Marva Marrow, all victims of financial crimes.

The event, presided over by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, also included the handover of vehicles and real estate properties to the victims.

Olukoyede emphasized the federal government’s dedication to fighting corruption and fostering international cooperation in tackling financial crimes.

He said, “The event is a demonstration of the commitment of the federal government of Nigeria and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the fight against corruption and financial crimes. A commitment to good governance, a commitment to stimulating the economy and a commitment to prove to the entire world that Nigeria is not a safe haven for financial crimes, a commitment to international cooperation and international synergy in the fight against financial crimes, which you will agree with me, has become a global crime.”

He added, “We don’t just recover; we restitute the victims. Once proceeds of crime are recovered, the most responsible thing to do is to return them to those who were wronged.”

The representatives of the affected countries expressed gratitude for the EFCC’s efforts. Velasco described the restitution as a sign of strong collaboration between Nigeria and Spain.

Smith highlighted the emotional impact on the victims. He said, “This gives them complete closure and allows them to feel whole again. The EFCC is not just operating in Nigeria; it is a major global contender.”

Geel commended the EFCC’s professionalism and collaboration, noting that the restitution demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to making the digital world safer and better regulated.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Umar Ahmed, praised the EFCC for enhancing Nigeria’s credibility on the global stage.

He said, “This is really an unprecedented development, and you cannot believe the impact that this development will have on the mandate of the ministry, because it makes our work a whole lot easier because it really enhances the credibility of Nigeria in the international scene. And it will also go a long way in restoring investors’ confidence in the country.

And the ministry is very well with you in pursuing this mandate and want to thank you for this initiative. It demonstrates the support of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the fight against corruption and also in strengthening the EFCC in carrying out its mandate. All of us in the ministry are really happy with this development and we’ll keep on working with you and supporting you and in carrying your mandate.”