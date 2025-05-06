EFCC grants Verydarkman bail 3days after persistent public outcry

Following persistent public outcry from Nigerians, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted administrative bail to popular social media personality, Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, as stipulated by law in the country.

EFCC granted Verydarkman bail three days after his arrest stirred widespread public debate and online agitation with many faulting the anti-graft agency’s action in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The activist was said to have been detained by the anti-corruption agency after receiving series of petitions submitted to the EFCC, alleging his involvement in multiple financial crimes.

According to the Commission in a statement issued on Tuesday, Otse had failed to respond to several invitations extended to him through known addresses and communication channels.

“The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.”-It reads

The Anti-graft agency said that Otse’s refusal to honour the summons necessitated legal action which were being instituted against him.

“The Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks by the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks, the relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.”- the statement reads

EFCC emphasized that it had followed due process by securing a remand order to detain Otse during investigations. The Commission has now confirmed that he has been offered administrative bail and will be released upon fulfilling all stipulated conditions.

In the wake of public scrutiny, the Commission reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness in its operations. “The EFCC appreciates the interest of Nigerians.-it concluded.

His arrest had quickly triggered a wave of reactions from Nigerians on social media, many of whom questioned the motive and timing of the EFCC’s action especially given Otse’s history of vocal criticism of government institutions, including the Commission itself. However, the EFCC dismissed claims of a witch-hunt.