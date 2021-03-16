EFCC goes after bankers, others over assets declaration forms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to beam its anti-corruption torch-light on banks and other financial institutions across the country.

The commission said that it would be demanding the assets declaration forms of all bankers across the country in tracking illicit flows of monies in accounts and properties owned across Nigeria.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said that starting from June 1, bankers and other financial institution’s staff would be required to present their asset declaration forms in augmenting the commission’s in fighting corrupt individuals across the nation.

Briefing State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Bawa explained that the move followed concerns raised on the roles played by bankers in corruption cycles and illegal flow of funds.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding these assets forms filled by the bankers and for us to see that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is fully complied with by all, bankers in particular,” the EFCC boss said.

He noted that bankers would be asked to declare their assets and the commission would ensure that all employees in the nation’s banking industry comply with the directive.

“The assurance that I am going to give Nigerians going forward is that we will do our best to ensure that this country is free of economic and financial crimes.

“We understood that the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminals to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten, and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.”

“God willing, we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers will declare their assets as provided for by the law in accordance with the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act,” he added.